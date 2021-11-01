Pueblo COVID-19 vaccine clinic hits quota before it opens

The clinic at the Pueblo Mall was offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those 70 and older.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Pueblo Mall for residents 70 and older reached its quota for the day before it even opened on Monday, according to the Pueblo Department of Health and Environment.

The health department said the clinic would operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, or until the vaccine was used up.

About 8 a.m., the health department posted on social media that the clinic had made its quota from the vehicles already in line. "Do not attempt to go to the clinic at this time, avoid the area due to heavy traffic," the department said on Facebook.

Some people who responded to the Facebook post said they had been waiting in line for hours and were told to leave.

It was unclear how many people could be vaccinated at the clinic before the quota was reached. As of Thursday, which was the most recent data available, 5,374 vaccines had been administered in the county, according to the health department.

Residents 70 and older could sign up on the health department website to receive notifications of future clinics.