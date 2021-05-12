Red Rocks begins vaccinations at concerts

Red Rocks will offer a shot, pop, shirt and show beginning Thursday, May 13.

MORRISON, Colo. — Concertgoers will now be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot at Red Rocks Amphitheatre when they attend select concerts.

The City of Denver said Wednesday concertgoers can get a T-shirt and concessions voucher with their vaccination starting at Thursday’s Diplo and Saturday’s Osees concerts.

The city-owned Red Rocks Amphitheatre is coordinating with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE), which will oversee distribution of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to any person over the age of 18.

According to the city, Red Rocks vaccine distribution will focus on concerts with younger audiences that may not yet have had quick access to the vaccine. Up to 100 doses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with those fans receiving the concessions voucher and a Red Rocks 80th Anniversary T-shirt.

The promotion will continue through the summer at Red Rocks.

"The entertainment industry only works when people are able to gather together, and a healthy audience is vitally important at Red Rocks," said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts. "We’re making it easy to come to a concert and leave knowing that our fans have protected themselves, their families and their fellow music lovers."

Red Rocks' primary promoters and contractors, AEG Presents, AXS Ticketing and Live Nation, are supporting the vaccination effort and encourage all fans to be vaccinated during the summer before indoor venues open or increase capacity later in the year.

