Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit helps dispel rumors about COVID-19 vaccine, inform and empower Latinos

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The COVID-19 vaccine continues to become more accessible throughout Garfield County, but some are still hesitant to get the vaccine due to lack of information or myths circulating online and through social media platforms.

Heidi Vargas, a Match Advisor and Program Coordinator for English in Action, said she had tutors come forward to her concerned about their students who were learning English and caught up on rumors about the vaccine that were preventing them from getting it themselves.

“We did have some students, not many … their tutors had expressed that they were a little wary about getting the vaccine, that they weren’t very sure if they wanted to get the vaccine. We also noticed that in general there was a little hesitation from the Latino community about getting the vaccine,” Vargas said.

In an effort to distribute information in a safe space and in their native language, Vargas and English in Action partnered with Dr. Gayle Mizner from Mountain Family Health to answer questions about the vaccine that students had. Vargas made it clear that the intention wasn’t to force students to get vaccinated, but provide them with everything they needed to know in order to make the decision for themselves, based on facts.

“One (part) of our mission is just to empower our students and by facilitating the space to be able to ask questions and empower them to take the decision on their own. And feel safe and like they have good knowledge about it, enough knowledge,” Vargas said.