State continues to offer incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations

Anyone getting their shot can receive a Walmart gift card or a Colorado Parks and Wildlife voucher, depending on what each location is offering.

COLORADO, USA — The state of Colorado is continuing its initiative of offering monetary incentives to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for another week, hosting dozens of vaccination events where participants can receive $100 Walmart gift cards and $50 Colorado Parks and Wildlife vouchers while supplies last.

The gift cards and vouchers are available to anyone receiving their first or second vaccine dose, according to a release, as well as immunocompromised people who are getting a recommended booster shot.

WATCH: The video above is about various incentives the state has offered to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Each site offers one of the two incentives. Coloradans can register for a vaccine at any location in advance, the release said, and they should check back regularly for any changes to the currently-scheduled clinics at cocomebackcash.com. Clinics planned for Sept. 4-10 are currently listed. Walk-ups will also be accommodated.

The state is trying to get as many eligible people to get fully vaccinated by the fall, according to the Colorado Comeback Cash website.

The vaccines are currently only available to those ages 12 and up, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not authorized them for children 11 and under.

Walmart gift cards can be used at at any Walmart store or on the retailer's website. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) vouchers can be redeemed for a variety of things including fishing and hunting licenses, campsite reservations, park passes, gear, gas at Department of Natural Resources boat docks, or anything at the CPW e-store.

