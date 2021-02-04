State launching mobile vaccine buses to reach medically underserved communities

Two mobile clinics will be near Pueblo and Greeley tomorrow. The state hopes to vaccinate 500 Coloradans through this effort this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — There are six mass vaccination sites across Colorado, and now the state is bringing mobile sites to areas that may struggle to get access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Jared Polis said two of the four mobile vaccine clinics will launch near Greeley and Pueblo on Friday. The state hopes to roll out the other two buses in the coming weeks. Governor Polis said he believes this will help the state reach its equity efforts and end the pandemic quicker.

"Reaching people in an authentic way at the local level, a culturally appropriate way is really the way that we’re gonna get a lot more acceptance and utilization of the vaccine," said Governor Polis.

Here's how it will work:

Editors Note: Answers to the following questions were edited for clarity.

Which areas will the buses be traveling to?

Polis: We're launching two tomorrow. One of them is going to go to Ordway, Las Animas, Lamar, South, and Southeastern Colorado. The other bus is doing Eaton, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Yuma, Northeastern Colorado.

How can I sign up for an appointment to receive the vaccine through one of the mobile units?

Polis: People can check if they are in one of those underserved areas when those mobile vaccination stations will be near you. You can go to covid19.colorado.gov. You can also sign up on the links for all the large-scale vaccination sites.

During an interview with 9NEWS Thursday, Governor Polis said the state was still working on publishing the schedule for the mobile vaccine units. He said the schedule should be on the website either today or tomorrow evening.

Which vaccine will be provided through the mobile clinics?

Polis: They’re just doing Johnson and Johnson which is the single-dose vaccine. People don’t have to worry about being in the exact same place three weeks later, four weeks later.

Will the mix-up from the Johnson and Johnson manufacturing plant affect how many doses Colorado receives?

Polis: We’re obviously watching with bated breath. We need to go the opposite direction, we need more faster, sooner and I really hope hiccups in that process don’t lead to delays of delivery of Johnson and Johnson in Colorado.

This coming week is a good week for Johnson and Johnson about 150,000 doses, Moderna and Pfizer coming along at a steady up to 400,000 - 500,000 doses a week.



How many vaccinations do the mobile clinics have the capacity to handle?