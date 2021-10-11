State to require vaccines at certain indoor events

Starting Friday, vaccines will be required at indoor, unseated events with more than 500 people in certain Colorado counties.

DENVER — COVID-19 vaccines will now be required at indoor, unseated events with more than 500 people in certain Colorado counties, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Sunday.

An amended public health order requires that everyone be vaccinated at indoor, unseated events with more than 500 people in Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, and Jefferson counties, as well as the City and County of Denver and the City and County of Broomfield.

> The video above aired Wednesday: Polis to implement next steps as state hospital bed capacity hits all-time low

The amended public health order takes effect Friday and will be effective through Dec. 31. It applies to everyone 12 and older.

The public health order allows venues to accept negative COVID-19 tests as an option until Dec. 1. After that, the venues will need to require proof of full vaccination.

The order does not apply to houses of worship.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis announced the state would be implementing a series of steps, including "making indoor events safer," as Colorado's hospital capacity hits an all-time low.

Polis cited Denver's Ball Arena as an example of increasing the safety of indoor events. Event-goers at the venue who aren't fully vaccinated have to show proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to an event. Also, anyone over 2 years old must wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

"We can't afford super-spreader events," Polis said Wednesday, adding that the state was working with cities and venues to expand indoor safety protocols.

The new public health order is a result of coordination between the state and the affected counties, CDPHE said in a release.