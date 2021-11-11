STRIDE, Aurora Public Schools hold vaccination clinic for kids

AURORA, Colo. — A little more than a week since children ages 5-11 became eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, STRIDE Community Health Clinic worked with Aurora Public Schools (APS) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to get more shots to those who want them.
The clinic at Aurora Hills Middle School Thursday largely focused on kids, but it was open to anyone, whether they were getting a booster or getting vaccinated for the first time.
STRIDE nurse practitioner Isabella Allegrezza said partnering with schools has allowed them to address some of the vaccine equity issues they've seen.
"The fact that we're going to schools has really made a difference in the demographics we've been seeing, and also just our timing of events, because we're really trying to break down some of that disparity and just make it more accessible for everybody," she said.
STRIDE said they bring about 100 doses to every event, and they usually use them all.
Click here for information about future STRIDE clinics at APS schools.
