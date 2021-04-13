Thousands need to be revaccinated after state finds substandard vaccine storage, handling at El Paso County clinic

CDPHE wants anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Dr. Moma vaccination clinic to be offered revaccination.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — After halting COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday in Colorado Springs due to "irregularities" in the storage and handling, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Tuesday it had confirmed substandard vaccine storage and handling at the clinic

Now, CDPHE wants anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Dr. Moma vaccination clinic to be "offered revaccination."

"Through an investigation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we identified substandard vaccine storage and handling, vaccine preparation, mass clinic operations and poor recordkeeping practices," CDPHE said in an email to those who received a vaccination at the site.

CDPHE said El Paso County Public Health alerted the Joint Vaccine Task Force after observing a failure to comply with storage protocols at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic. According to CDPHE, El Paso County Public Health was on-site Friday.

Health officials last week said they were particularly concerned about possible temperature excursions and lack of regular temperature monitoring as required for participation in the COVID-19 vaccination program.

The Dr. Moma clinic had administered 3,933 when it was stopped by the state. CDPHE said more than 3,000 doses were then confiscated from the site.

Just over 1,000 appointments were canceled at that location for April 10 and another 6,000 appointments were scheduled through May 8, CDPHE said.

CDPHE now tells me the CDC has advised them to throw out the 3,000 doses confiscated from Dr. Moma. So that’s more than 7,000 doses wasted by this one provider. https://t.co/MXigTvenen — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) April 14, 2021

What to do if you received a vaccine at the site on April 9

CDPHE said for those who received one dose of Pfizer vaccine at the Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and they should receive two additional doses of Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:

An additional dose of Pfizer 21 days after your initial invalid Pfizer dose was received at Dr. Moma, and

Final dose of Pfizer 21 days later (e.g., 21 days after your repeated valid dose)

For those who received one dose of Moderna vaccine at the Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and they should receive two additional doses of Moderna vaccine according to the time frames below:

An additional dose of Moderna 28 days after your initial invalid Moderna dose was received at Dr. Moma, and

Final dose of Moderna 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)

For those who do not know which vaccine they received at the Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, they should receive two additional doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:

An additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days after your initial invalid mRNA dose was received at Dr. Moma, and

Final dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)

Because of the lack of clinical data, the CDC does not recommend that people get more than three doses of any COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of validity.

CDPHE said the provider uses PrepMod scheduling software, which allows the state to contact people with future appointments at that location to reschedule them and direct them to another clinic.