Summit County officials frustrated with low vaccine allocation

53 appointments will open for people ages 65 and older at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Providers across Summit County received just over 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to administer this week, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said at a Board of Health meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The allocation is “bleak and disappointing,” Wineland said. Summit County Public Health itself asked for 2,000 doses this week and received only 100.

Initially, the county was expecting to receive even fewer vaccines. Wineland said officials were informed Thursday, Feb. 11, that the county would receive no doses.

However, the county’s board of commissioners advocated for public health to receive doses.

“We were told then that we would get 100 doses, which pales in comparison to what we were hoping to get this week,” Wineland said.

The 310 total doses are a combination of the county’s allocation of 100 and 210 sent to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. The Summit Community Care Clinic and pharmacies at City Market and Safeway received no doses this week.

The state requires one-third of all doses in a community go to educators and child care workers. This week, public health will be giving its 100 doses to the Summit Community Care Clinic to administer to that population and meet the requirement.

The care clinic will be hosting a vaccine drive-thru event Friday, Feb. 19, for educators and child care workers, Wineland said.

People who are 65 and older will have two options for a vaccine appointment this week. The hospital will be saving 150 of its 210 doses for its patient population that falls within the current phase. The remaining 60 doses are being sent from the hospital to the Safeway pharmacy in Frisco.