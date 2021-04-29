Summit County could move to level blue, or even green, next week

Summit County Public Health provided officials with an update on the county’s coronavirus situation, sharing some positive news on the area's progress.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Summit County COVID-19 numbers are trending downward, and with vaccination and incident rates continuing to improve, the county could see another loosening of restrictions as early as next week.

Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland provided officials with an update on the county’s coronavirus situation during a meeting with the board of health on Thursday, April 29, sharing some positive news on the area’s progress.

The county’s seven-day cumulative incidence rate dropped to 96.8 new cases per 100,000 residents this week, which brings the metric into level green on the county’s dial.

Summit County is currently in level yellow. In order to go to level blue, the county must fully vaccinate 60% of the population and have a seven-day cumulative incidence rate of 250 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents.

To move to level green, the county would need to either fully vaccinate 70% of residents or meet a seven-day cumulative incidence rate threshold of 100 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents for seven days.

The county dipped into level green metrics Tuesday, April 27, meaning a move to level green could come as soon as early next week provided that cases don’t increase.

“It’s possible we could skip level blue altogether,” Wineland said. “And I do think that’s important for everyone to understand that it is a possibility because if we have that low number of case numbers, we definitely feel comfortable moving to that level green with less capacity limits. It’s very exciting news.”