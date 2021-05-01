System activated to notify Boulder County residents when COVID vaccine is available

The new system comes after Gov. Jared Polis changed the state’s vaccine distribution plan last week, including those 70 and older, health care workers and other.

BOULDER, Colo — The Boulder County Health Department is allowing residents to sign up to be notified when the COVID-19 vaccine is ready to be distributed to their priority group.

The new system comes after Gov. Jared Polis changed the state’s vaccine distribution plan last week, including those 70 and older, moderate risk health care workers, first responders and front-line essential workers in Phase 1B.

“We are working with our hospitals, outpatient health care providers and local pharmacies to develop a multi-pronged strategy to get people vaccinated,” said Chris Campbell, Boulder County Public Health Emergency manager.

Colorado is in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which includes front-line COVID-19 hospital workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Once Boulder County begins Phase 1B, those 70 years old and up will be prioritized for vaccines before the rest of Phase 1B, according to Indira Gujral, division manager of Communicable Disease and Emergency Management.

