Teachers get vaccines in Adams county

More than 2,000 Adams 12 Five Star District staff members have either started getting vaccinated or have been contacted to schedule their vaccine appointment.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County and SCL Health are joining forces with regional school districts to vaccinate educators.

The group became eligible for the vaccine in Colorado on Feb. 8.

SCL Health said it's vaccinating nearly 1,300 eligible Coloradans a day at the Adams County Government Center.

That's where Legacy High School English teacher Tyler Arko received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday.

"It’s very exciting, and it’s a step closer to what everyone wants, which is schools back open full time with teachers and students and all the fun that happens in high schools and schools across the state," Arko said.

He's one of more than 2,000 Adams 12 Five Star District staff members who have either received the vaccine or been contacted to schedule an appointment.

The district said more than half of its employees that want the vaccine have gotten one.

Arko is hopeful those numbers mean a return to normalcy is on the horizon.

"I just hope this is the start of hope for a lot of people. It’s been a very dark year," he said.

After a short wait, the teacher received the first dose of the vaccine without incident.

"I hope everyone gets to feel what I’m feeling right now very soon," he said after receiving his shot.

Arko has been teaching his students in a hybrid model. He said the biggest challenge has been connecting with his students and he is thrilled to be one step closer to returning to the classroom with all of them together.

"I can’t wait for that moment. That’s why I got into teaching," he said. "I didn’t get into teaching to be in my unfinished basement on camera, at home. So, I'm looking forward to being back in the classroom with everyone there."