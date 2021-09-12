Still need a booster? Text reminders are going out in Colorado

Text messages will go to over 380,000 Coloradans.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Monday it will send text notifications to Coloradans 18 years of age and older who have not yet received a COVID-19 booster dose and live in close proximity to one of the state’s large community vaccination sites.

CDPHE said many of the large community vaccination sites can accommodate up to 1,000 doses per day on weekends.

CDPHE will send the text messages over four days to people whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) indicate they are:

18+ and at least 6 months past their Pfizer or Moderna series.

18+ and at least 2 months past their initial J&J dose.

And in a 5-10 mile radius of one of the following community vaccination sites:

Arapahoe Community College (Lot B)

5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO

5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO Aurora Municipal Center (drive-thru)

15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO

15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO Chapel Hills Mall

1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO

1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JCPenney)

680 Citadel Dr E., Colorado Springs CO

680 Citadel Dr E., Colorado Springs CO Douglas County Fairgrounds

500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO

500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO Jefferson Marketplace

8194 S. Kipling Pkwy., Littleton, CO

8194 S. Kipling Pkwy., Littleton, CO La Plata County Fairgrounds

2500 Main Ave., Durango, CO

2500 Main Ave., Durango, CO Pueblo Mall

3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO

3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building

1250 H St., Greeley, CO

CDPHE said it will send text messages to more than 380,000 Coloradans. The text messages will be sent from 45778.

More information can be found at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder.

