State officials ask vaccine providers to offer third shot to some Coloradans

The state is advising vaccine providers to make a booster COVID-19 shot available to moderate to severely immunocompromised patients.

COLORADO, USA — Vaccination providers across Colorado are being asked to offer an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for those with weak immune systems in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendation.

An additional dose of either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be offered in the state, which excludes the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to a release.

“We have enough vaccine inventory in the state to begin administering an additional dose for these immunocompromised Coloradans,” said Diana Herrero, Deputy Director of Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Those who may fall under that group according to the CDC:

Those who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

People who have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress their immune system

Anyone who has received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or is taking medication to suppress their immune system

Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

People with advanced or untreated HIV infection

Anyone undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response

The CDC recommends people talk to their medical provider about their condition and see whether a third dose is right for them.

Colorado is currently working with existing vaccination contractors and local public health agencies to support long-term care facilities in their work to vaccinate moderately to severely immunocompromised Coloradans, the release said.

“We want to make sure Coloradans most at-risk of severe outcomes have the best protection they can against the deadly COVID-19 virus," Herrero said. "Administering an additional dose of the vaccine for these Coloradans will help us increase their protection and prevent more severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends that the third shot be administered at least 28 days after the initial shot series.

