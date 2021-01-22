UCHealth to test out COVID-19 vaccine site at Coors Field

Appointments will be required for every vaccination.

DENVER, Colorado — University of Colorado Hospital (UCHealth) will conduct a trial run of a COVID-19 vaccination site at Coors Field this weekend, open only to individuals with an appointment to receive a shot there.

This signals potential for the Lower Downtown ballpark to become a mass vaccination site, though UCHealth would not elaborate on the plans Thursday.

>> Video above: Hospitals adjust to allow COVID-19 vaccine signups regardless of patient status

But, they are urging people not to show up at the ballfield as they will only take people with an appointment.

“Because all vaccinations must follow the state’s vaccine distribution guidelines, and because crowds could spread COVID-19, appointments will be required for every vaccination,” said a spokesperson for UCHealth via email. “Walk-ins will not be allowed, and if additional people are in the car with someone who has an appointment, only the person with an appointment will be vaccinated.”

This comes a week after Democratic Governor Jared Polis and UCHealth said in a press conference that the hospital system plans to open a “large” drive-through vaccination site by the end of the month.

Currently, 313,169 people in Colorado have received the first of two doses and 61,881 have received the second. A total of 22,195 doses were administered Wednesday.

To get on UCHealth’s vaccine list, go to uchealth.org/covidvaccine. Anyone can sign up, even those who are not UCHealth patients.