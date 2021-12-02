UCHealth vaccine clinic moves from Coors Field due to extreme cold

Sunday's event will now take place at the Bruce Schroffel Conference Center at University of Colorado Hospital.

DENVER — A mass COVID-19 vaccination event hosted by UCHealth this weekend will be moved to a new location due to the extremely cold temperatures predicted for Sunday.

About 1,000 people are scheduled to get their second dose of the vaccine on Sunday. It was set to take place at Coors Field again, but will instead take place at the Bruce Schroffel Conference Center at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (UCH).

>The video above is about UCHealth's first dose clinic at Coors Field.

UCHealth staff are reaching out to all 1,000 patients to notify them of the change. Those with My Health Connection accounts will receive a message, and those without an account will get a phone call.

People can park in any of the parking lots near the Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion 2, and should arrive at their regularly scheduled appointment time. Anyone with mobility challenges may be dropped off at the main hospital entrance, where extra staff members and wheelchairs will be available.

The conference center at UCH is one of UCHealth’s 11 regularly operating vaccine clinics, and it can accommodate more than 2,500 patients each day.

UCHealth hosted two large vaccination events for the first dose. On the first weekend, which was a test run, they vaccinated about 1,000 people. When that went well, a second event was held over two days where 10,000 people received their first doses of the vaccine. That second group of people will get their second dose on Feb. 20 and 21 and that event is still set to take place at Coors Field.