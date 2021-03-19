State to hold vaccination clinics dedicated to restaurant workers next week

The clinics will be held in Denver, Larimer, El Paso and Summit counties.

DENVER — Health officials are planning to hold a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Colorado restaurant workers next week as the state moves into a new phase of vaccine distribution.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the Vaccine Task Force and Equity Outreach Team is working in coordination with the Colorado Restaurant Association, Eat Denver, and local chambers of commerce to put on the clinics.

There will be four clinics located in Larimer, El Paso, and Summit counties on March 23, CDPHE said, and a site in Denver will host clinics on March 22 and 23.

The specific locations of the clinics was not released.

According to the Colorado Restaurant Association, the state's food service industry employs 285,000 people working at 11,800 eating and drinking establishments.

Friday marks the beginning of vaccination Phase 1B.4, which includes people 50 and older and frontline workers in several fields including food service, education, manufacturing, public transit, journalism and people serving in a variety of government roles. Those 16 to 49 years old with one eligible high-risk condition will also be eligible, as well as adults who received a placebo in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The state reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of Coloradans 70 and over at the end of February.