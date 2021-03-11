You can bring children to get vaccinated at these clinics next week

The state is hosting a series of clinics in an attempt to get more children vaccinated. The vaccines are also available at providers statewide.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is hosting several vaccine clinics over the next week in an attempt to get more children vaccinated.

CDPHE encourages Coloradans to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their communities as we head into the fall and winter holiday season,

Everyone over the age of 5 is currently eligible to be vaccinated in Colorado. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for children 5-18.

The upcoming clinics will take place between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. Many of the sites will require appointments, which can be made here. Most will also have flu shots available.

For more information about any of them, CDPHE is asking parents to call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).

A few of the upcoming clinics are also offering incentives, like admission tickets to the museums or zoos where the clinics are being held.

Vaccines are also available at more than 1700 providers statewide.

This is a list of the clinics that will offer vaccines for children:

Saturday, November 13

Arapahoe County

Cherry Creek Schools - Cherry Creek High School

9300 E. Union Ave., Greenwood Village, CO 80111

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11

Solid Rock Baptist Church

9635 E. Montview Blvd., Aurora, CO 80010

9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Moderna

Boulder County

Boulder County Public Health - Sanchez Elementary School

655 Sir Galahad Dr., Lafayette, CO 80026

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

Longmont/Ed & Ruth Lehman YMCA parking lot

950 Lashley St., Longmont, CO 80504

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Red Canyon Roofing hosted by Twin Peaks Charter Academy

340 S. Sunset St., Longmont, CO 80501

Noon - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Nederland Carousel of Happiness & Wild Bear Nature Center

Incentive offered: One free ticket to the Nederland Carousel of Happiness for everyone who gets a vaccine

20 Lakeview Dr., Nederland, CO 80466

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Moderna

WOW! Children's Museum parking lot

110 N. Harrison Ave., Lafayette, CO 80026

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Crowley County

Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School)

1001 Main St., Ordway, CO 81063

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Denver County

Curtis Park Neighborhood

1031 33rd St., Denver, CO 80205

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type:Pfizer 12+

El Paso County

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo parking lot

Incentive offered: $5 discount on same-day admission to people who get a vaccine and will waive requirement for advance-purchase tickets

4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Lake County

Lake County Public Health

901 US-24, Leadville, CO 80461

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Moderna

Las Animas County

Hoehne Community Center

County Rd 40.3 , Trinidad, CO 81082

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Mesa County

National Ski Patrol Ski & Snowboard Swap

Mesa County Fairgrounds

2785 Hwy 50, Grand Junction, CO 81503

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Montezuma County

Mancos School District

355 Grand Ave., Mancos, CO 81328

10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Montrose County

Montrose County Regional Mass Vax Site

1036 N. 7th St., Montrose, CO 81401

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna

Morgan County

Morgan Community College

920 Barlow Road, Fort Morgan, CO 80701

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Ouray County

Ridgway Community Pediatric Event

4-H Event Center

22739 US 550, Ridgway, CO 81432

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pueblo County

Highland Park

2701 Vinewood Lane, Pueblo, CO 81005

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

University of Northern Colorado

1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631

10 a.m. - 5 p.m

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Sunday, November 14

Adams County

Mi Pueblo Market-Commerce City

6040 E. 64th Ave., Commerce City, CO 80022

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

Our Lady Mother of the Church parking lot

6690 E. 72nd Ave., Commerce City, CO 80022

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Arapahoe County

Fatherhood Support Services-Aurora

111 E. Del Mar Cir., Aurora, CO 80011

1-3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Soccer City

15960 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

3-6:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Boulder County

Boulder Library

1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

Noon - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna

Broomfield County

Children's Hospital North Campus parking lot

469 W. State Highway 7, Broomfield, CO 80023

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Delta County

Delta County Pediatric Clinic

Delta County Fairgrounds

403 Fair Grounds, Hotchkiss, CO 81419

8 a.m. - Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Delta County Pediatric Clinic

Poulos Park

217 Grand Ave., Paonia, CO 81428

2-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

El Paso County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

5550 E. Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Fremont County

Royal Gorge Train Depot

330 Royal Gorge Blvd., Canon City, CO 81212

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Jefferson County

Candelas Vaccine Clinic

19865 W. 94th Ave., Arvada, CO 80007

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Montezuma County

Parque de Vida/Rec Center

R008724, Cortez, CO 81321

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Prowers County

Lamar Depot

109 E. Beech St., Lamar, CO. 81052

Noon - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Rio Blanco County

Colorado Northwest Community College- Rangely Campus

500 Kennedy Dr., Rangely, CO 81648

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Weld County

University of Northern Colorado

1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631

10 a.m. - 5 p.m

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

3103 S. 23rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80634

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Monday, November 15

Adams County

Maiker Housing [Aztec Villa] parking lot

8675 Mariposa St., Thornton, CO 80030

1-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Arapahoe County

La Plaza parking lot

15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

1-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St., Aurora, CO 80010

3-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Boulder County

WOW! Children's Museum

Incentive offered: After getting a vaccine, children ages 5-11 can play in the museum or receive a buy-one-get-one ticket for a later date

110 N. Harrison Ave., Lafayette, CO 80026

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11

Denver County

Farrell B. Howell ECE-8 SCHOOL

14250 Albrook Dr., Denver, CO 80239

1-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11

Mile High United Way

711 Park Ave. W., Denver, CO 80205

2-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

Northfield High School

Central Park Blvd., Denver, CO 80238

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Eagle County

MIRA / Riverview Apartments

39169 US-6, Avon, CO 81620

1-4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

Fremont County

Fremont County DHS

172 Justice Center Road, Canon City, CO 81212

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Huerfano County

La Veta High School

126 E. Garland St., La Veta, CO 81005

9 a.m. - Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Gardner Community Center

28 Cty Road 632, Gardner, CO 81040

1-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Jefferson County

Wondervu

33492 CO-72, Golden, CO 80403

Noon - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

Summit County

Summit County Public Health

83 Nancy's Place, Frisco, CO 80443

5-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Weld County

Valley - Gilcrest Schools RE- 1

14827 WCR 42, Gilcrest, CO 80623

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Tuesday, November 16

Adams County

Maiker Housing [Overlook at Thornton] parking lot

647 W. 91st Ave., Thornton, CO 80260

1-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Westminster Presbyterian Church parking lot

3990 W. 74th Ave., Westminster, CO 80030

9 a.m. - 4 p.m

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Arapahoe County

Kent Denver School

4000 E. Quincy Ave., Englewood, CO 80113

9-11 a.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Denver County

Creativity Challenge Community School

1551 S. Monroe St., Denver, CO 80210

1-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna

Eagle County

MIRA / Lake Creek Village Apartments

32700 US-6, Edwards, CO 81632

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

El Paso County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

5550 E. Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Noon - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Fremont County

Florence Medical Center

501 W. 5th St., Florence, CO 81226

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Huerfano County

Walsenburg Safeway

222 W. 7th St., Walsenburg, CO 81089

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Larimer County

Irish Elementary

515 Irish Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80521

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Linton Elementary

4100 Caribou Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80525

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Mesa County

St. Mary's Medical Center parking lot

2635 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Prowers County

Lamar Depot

109 E. Beech St., Lamar, CO 81052

Noon - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

San Juan County

Miners Union Hospital

1315 Snowden St., Silverton, CO 81433

1-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Summit County

Summit County Public Health

1200 Airport Road, Breckenridge, CO 80424

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Weld County

St. Albans Episcopal Church

311 6th St., Windsor, CO 80550

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Wednesday, November 17

Adams County

Eagle Pointe Recreation Center parking lot

6060 E. Parkway Dr., Commerce City, CO 80022

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

City of Northglenn

1 E. Memorial Pkwy., Northglenn, CO 80233

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children 5-11, Moderna

Arapahoe County

Town of Sheridan City Hall parking lot

4101 S. Federal Blvd., Sheridan, CO 80110

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Boulder County

Boulder County Shelter for the Homeless

4869 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Broomfield County

Children's Hospital North Campus parking lot

469 W. State Highway 7, Broomfield, CO 80023

Noon - 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Eagle County

MIRA / Eagle Valley Community Foundation

150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, CO 81632

3:30-6:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

Jefferson County

Primus Aerospace

938 Quail St., Lakewood, CO 80215

1-4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11

La Plata County

Pine River Library

395 Bayfield Center Dr., Bayfield, CO 81122

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna

Larimer County

Bill Reed Elementary

370 W. 4th St., Loveland, CO 80537

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Bauder Elementary

2345 W. Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Mesa County

St Mary's Medical Center parking lot

2635 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Montezuma County

Dolores School District

R4 1311 Central Ave., Dolores, CO 81323

2-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Montrose County

Public Health Community Clinic

Lions Park

316 S. W. 5th St., Olathe, CO 81425

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Park County

Northwest Fire Protection parking lot

21455 US Hwy 285, Fairplay, CO 80440

Noon - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pitkin County

Basalt Regional Library

Incentive offered: Juice and granola bars for vaccine recipients

14 Midland Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

4-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Pueblo County

Green Horn Library

4801 Cibola Dr., Colorado City, CO 81019

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Colorado Treatment Center

275 W. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

6 a.m. - Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Thursday, November 18

Adams County

Strasburg Peak Vista

55981 E. Colfax, Strasburg, CO 80136

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Arapahoe County

Smoky Hill High School

16100 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora, CO 80015

3:30-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11

Village Exchange

1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010

5-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Archuleta County

TARA Community Center

333 Milton Lane, Arboles, CO 81121

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

Broomfield County

Broomfield Library parking lot

3 Community Park Road, Broomfield, CO 80020

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Children's Hospital North Campus parking lot

469 W. State Highway 7, Broomfield, CO 80023

Noon - 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Conejos County

Sanford School

755 2nd St., Sanford, CO 81151

Noon - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11

Delta County

Delta County Pediatric Clinic

Cedaredge Foodtown parking lot

210 S.E. Independence Ave., Cedaredge, CO 81413

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Denver

McGlone Academy parking lot

4500 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239

8-10:30 a.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Douglas County

Montbello Campus parking lot

5000 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Evie Garrett Dennis Campus parking lot

4800 Telluride St., Denver, CO 80249

2:30-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Elbert County

Walmart parking lot

2100 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, CO 80107

2-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

El Paso County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

5550 E. Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Wildcat Construction

8570 Criterion Dr. #118, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

3-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Larimer County

Lincoln Middle School

1600 Lancer Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80521

10 a.m. - 6 p.m

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Mesa County

CAPCO

1328 Winters Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pueblo County

Pleasant View Middle School

23600 Everett Road, Pueblo, CO 81006

Noon - 6.p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pueblo Community College

900 W. Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

Noon - 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

Rio Grande County

Simple Foods

680 Grand Ave, Del Norte, CO 81132

Noon - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Weld County

Latino Adult-Pediatric Vaccine Clinic

920 A St., Greeley, CO 80631

3-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Friday, November 19

Arapahoe County

Colorado Muslim Community Center parking lot

15528 E. Hampden Cir., Aurora, CO 80013

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Boulder County

Islamic Center of Boulder parking lot

5495 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO 80303

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Chaffee County

Main Street North Railroad Parking Lot

East Main St., Buena Vista, CO 81211

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Delta County

Delta County Pediatric Clinic

Lions Pavilion parking lot - (Near Bill Heddles Rec. Center)

510 Palmer St., Delta, CO 81416

Noon - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Denver County

Pinnacle Charter School

1001 W. 84th Ave., Denver, CO 80260

3-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11

Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus

2121 Children's Museum Dr., Denver, CO 80211

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11

Community Ministry of Southwest Denver

1755 S. Zuni St., Denver, CO, 80223

10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

El Paso County

Pikes Peak Children's Museum parking lot,

Incentive offered: $2 off admission for each child or adult who gets a vaccine

2565 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

4-9 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Children's Hospital Colorado Springs

4090 Briargate Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

5-9 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11

Hillside Community Center

925 S. Institute St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+

Larimer County

Harris Elementary School

501 E. Elizabeth St., Fort Collins, CO 80524

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Las Animas County

Aguilar Elementary

420 Balsam Ave., Aguilar, CO 81020

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Mesa County

Native American Market Days at CMU

The Plaza on the west side of University Center Building

1100 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501

Noon - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pueblo County

Pueblo West Library

298 S. Jose Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West, CO 81007

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Morton Elementary

1900 W. 31st St., Pueblo, CO 81008

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Rio Grande County

Tierra de Nueva Apartment Complex

980 S. Broadway St., Center, CO 81125

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Monte Vista School District

295 E. Prospect Ave., Monte Vista, CO 81144

Noon - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna

Weld County

Danfoss Power Solutions

4120 Specialty Way, Longmont, CO 80504

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.