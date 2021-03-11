You can bring children to get vaccinated at these clinics next week

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is hosting several vaccine clinics over the next week in an attempt to get more children vaccinated.
CDPHE encourages Coloradans to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their communities as we head into the fall and winter holiday season,
Everyone over the age of 5 is currently eligible to be vaccinated in Colorado. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for children 5-18.
The upcoming clinics will take place between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. Many of the sites will require appointments, which can be made here. Most will also have flu shots available.
For more information about any of them, CDPHE is asking parents to call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).
A few of the upcoming clinics are also offering incentives, like admission tickets to the museums or zoos where the clinics are being held.
Vaccines are also available at more than 1700 providers statewide.
This is a list of the clinics that will offer vaccines for children:
Saturday, November 13
Arapahoe County
Cherry Creek Schools - Cherry Creek High School
9300 E. Union Ave., Greenwood Village, CO 80111
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11
Solid Rock Baptist Church
9635 E. Montview Blvd., Aurora, CO 80010
9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Moderna
Boulder County
Boulder County Public Health - Sanchez Elementary School
655 Sir Galahad Dr., Lafayette, CO 80026
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Longmont/Ed & Ruth Lehman YMCA parking lot
950 Lashley St., Longmont, CO 80504
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Red Canyon Roofing hosted by Twin Peaks Charter Academy
340 S. Sunset St., Longmont, CO 80501
Noon - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Nederland Carousel of Happiness & Wild Bear Nature Center
Incentive offered: One free ticket to the Nederland Carousel of Happiness for everyone who gets a vaccine
20 Lakeview Dr., Nederland, CO 80466
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Moderna
WOW! Children's Museum parking lot
110 N. Harrison Ave., Lafayette, CO 80026
9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Crowley County
Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School)
1001 Main St., Ordway, CO 81063
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Denver County
Curtis Park Neighborhood
1031 33rd St., Denver, CO 80205
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type:Pfizer 12+
El Paso County
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo parking lot
Incentive offered: $5 discount on same-day admission to people who get a vaccine and will waive requirement for advance-purchase tickets
4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Lake County
Lake County Public Health
901 US-24, Leadville, CO 80461
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Moderna
Las Animas County
Hoehne Community Center
County Rd 40.3 , Trinidad, CO 81082
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Mesa County
National Ski Patrol Ski & Snowboard Swap
Mesa County Fairgrounds
2785 Hwy 50, Grand Junction, CO 81503
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Montezuma County
Mancos School District
355 Grand Ave., Mancos, CO 81328
10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Montrose County
Montrose County Regional Mass Vax Site
1036 N. 7th St., Montrose, CO 81401
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna
Morgan County
Morgan Community College
920 Barlow Road, Fort Morgan, CO 80701
10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Ouray County
Ridgway Community Pediatric Event
4-H Event Center
22739 US 550, Ridgway, CO 81432
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Pueblo County
Highland Park
2701 Vinewood Lane, Pueblo, CO 81005
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
University of Northern Colorado
1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631
10 a.m. - 5 p.m
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Sunday, November 14
Adams County
Mi Pueblo Market-Commerce City
6040 E. 64th Ave., Commerce City, CO 80022
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna
Our Lady Mother of the Church parking lot
6690 E. 72nd Ave., Commerce City, CO 80022
7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Arapahoe County
Fatherhood Support Services-Aurora
111 E. Del Mar Cir., Aurora, CO 80011
1-3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Soccer City
15960 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
3-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Boulder County
Boulder Library
1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
Noon - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna
Broomfield County
Children's Hospital North Campus parking lot
469 W. State Highway 7, Broomfield, CO 80023
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Delta County
Delta County Pediatric Clinic
Delta County Fairgrounds
403 Fair Grounds, Hotchkiss, CO 81419
8 a.m. - Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Delta County Pediatric Clinic
Poulos Park
217 Grand Ave., Paonia, CO 81428
2-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
El Paso County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
5550 E. Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Fremont County
Royal Gorge Train Depot
330 Royal Gorge Blvd., Canon City, CO 81212
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Jefferson County
Candelas Vaccine Clinic
19865 W. 94th Ave., Arvada, CO 80007
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Montezuma County
Parque de Vida/Rec Center
R008724, Cortez, CO 81321
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Prowers County
Lamar Depot
109 E. Beech St., Lamar, CO. 81052
Noon - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Rio Blanco County
Colorado Northwest Community College- Rangely Campus
500 Kennedy Dr., Rangely, CO 81648
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Weld County
University of Northern Colorado
1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631
10 a.m. - 5 p.m
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
3103 S. 23rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80634
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Monday, November 15
Adams County
Maiker Housing [Aztec Villa] parking lot
8675 Mariposa St., Thornton, CO 80030
1-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Arapahoe County
La Plaza parking lot
15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St., Aurora, CO 80010
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Boulder County
WOW! Children's Museum
Incentive offered: After getting a vaccine, children ages 5-11 can play in the museum or receive a buy-one-get-one ticket for a later date
110 N. Harrison Ave., Lafayette, CO 80026
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11
Denver County
Farrell B. Howell ECE-8 SCHOOL
14250 Albrook Dr., Denver, CO 80239
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11
Mile High United Way
711 Park Ave. W., Denver, CO 80205
2-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna
Northfield High School
Central Park Blvd., Denver, CO 80238
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Eagle County
MIRA / Riverview Apartments
39169 US-6, Avon, CO 81620
1-4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Fremont County
Fremont County DHS
172 Justice Center Road, Canon City, CO 81212
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Huerfano County
La Veta High School
126 E. Garland St., La Veta, CO 81005
9 a.m. - Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Gardner Community Center
28 Cty Road 632, Gardner, CO 81040
1-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Jefferson County
Wondervu
33492 CO-72, Golden, CO 80403
Noon - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna
Summit County
Summit County Public Health
83 Nancy's Place, Frisco, CO 80443
5-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Weld County
Valley - Gilcrest Schools RE- 1
14827 WCR 42, Gilcrest, CO 80623
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Tuesday, November 16
Adams County
Maiker Housing [Overlook at Thornton] parking lot
647 W. 91st Ave., Thornton, CO 80260
1-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Westminster Presbyterian Church parking lot
3990 W. 74th Ave., Westminster, CO 80030
9 a.m. - 4 p.m
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Arapahoe County
Kent Denver School
4000 E. Quincy Ave., Englewood, CO 80113
9-11 a.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Denver County
Creativity Challenge Community School
1551 S. Monroe St., Denver, CO 80210
1-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna
Eagle County
MIRA / Lake Creek Village Apartments
32700 US-6, Edwards, CO 81632
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
El Paso County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
5550 E. Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Noon - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Fremont County
Florence Medical Center
501 W. 5th St., Florence, CO 81226
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Huerfano County
Walsenburg Safeway
222 W. 7th St., Walsenburg, CO 81089
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Larimer County
Irish Elementary
515 Irish Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80521
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Linton Elementary
4100 Caribou Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80525
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Mesa County
St. Mary's Medical Center parking lot
2635 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Prowers County
Lamar Depot
109 E. Beech St., Lamar, CO 81052
Noon - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
San Juan County
Miners Union Hospital
1315 Snowden St., Silverton, CO 81433
1-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Summit County
Summit County Public Health
1200 Airport Road, Breckenridge, CO 80424
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Weld County
St. Albans Episcopal Church
311 6th St., Windsor, CO 80550
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Wednesday, November 17
Adams County
Eagle Pointe Recreation Center parking lot
6060 E. Parkway Dr., Commerce City, CO 80022
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
City of Northglenn
1 E. Memorial Pkwy., Northglenn, CO 80233
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children 5-11, Moderna
Arapahoe County
Town of Sheridan City Hall parking lot
4101 S. Federal Blvd., Sheridan, CO 80110
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Boulder County
Boulder County Shelter for the Homeless
4869 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304
4:30-7:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Broomfield County
Children's Hospital North Campus parking lot
469 W. State Highway 7, Broomfield, CO 80023
Noon - 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Eagle County
MIRA / Eagle Valley Community Foundation
150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, CO 81632
3:30-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna
Jefferson County
Primus Aerospace
938 Quail St., Lakewood, CO 80215
1-4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11
La Plata County
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Dr., Bayfield, CO 81122
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna
Larimer County
Bill Reed Elementary
370 W. 4th St., Loveland, CO 80537
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Bauder Elementary
2345 W. Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Mesa County
St Mary's Medical Center parking lot
2635 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Montezuma County
Dolores School District
R4 1311 Central Ave., Dolores, CO 81323
2-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Montrose County
Public Health Community Clinic
Lions Park
316 S. W. 5th St., Olathe, CO 81425
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Park County
Northwest Fire Protection parking lot
21455 US Hwy 285, Fairplay, CO 80440
Noon - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Pitkin County
Basalt Regional Library
Incentive offered: Juice and granola bars for vaccine recipients
14 Midland Ave., Aspen, CO 81611
4-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Pueblo County
Green Horn Library
4801 Cibola Dr., Colorado City, CO 81019
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Colorado Treatment Center
275 W. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004
6 a.m. - Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Thursday, November 18
Adams County
Strasburg Peak Vista
55981 E. Colfax, Strasburg, CO 80136
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Arapahoe County
Smoky Hill High School
16100 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora, CO 80015
3:30-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11
Village Exchange
1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010
5-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Archuleta County
TARA Community Center
333 Milton Lane, Arboles, CO 81121
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Broomfield County
Broomfield Library parking lot
3 Community Park Road, Broomfield, CO 80020
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Children's Hospital North Campus parking lot
469 W. State Highway 7, Broomfield, CO 80023
Noon - 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Conejos County
Sanford School
755 2nd St., Sanford, CO 81151
Noon - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11
Delta County
Delta County Pediatric Clinic
Cedaredge Foodtown parking lot
210 S.E. Independence Ave., Cedaredge, CO 81413
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Denver
McGlone Academy parking lot
4500 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239
8-10:30 a.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Douglas County
Montbello Campus parking lot
5000 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Evie Garrett Dennis Campus parking lot
4800 Telluride St., Denver, CO 80249
2:30-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Elbert County
Walmart parking lot
2100 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, CO 80107
2-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
El Paso County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
5550 E. Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Wildcat Construction
8570 Criterion Dr. #118, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
3-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Larimer County
Lincoln Middle School
1600 Lancer Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80521
10 a.m. - 6 p.m
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Mesa County
CAPCO
1328 Winters Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Pueblo County
Pleasant View Middle School
23600 Everett Road, Pueblo, CO 81006
Noon - 6.p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Pueblo Community College
900 W. Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004
Noon - 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Rio Grande County
Simple Foods
680 Grand Ave, Del Norte, CO 81132
Noon - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Weld County
Latino Adult-Pediatric Vaccine Clinic
920 A St., Greeley, CO 80631
3-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Friday, November 19
Arapahoe County
Colorado Muslim Community Center parking lot
15528 E. Hampden Cir., Aurora, CO 80013
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Boulder County
Islamic Center of Boulder parking lot
5495 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO 80303
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Chaffee County
Main Street North Railroad Parking Lot
East Main St., Buena Vista, CO 81211
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Delta County
Delta County Pediatric Clinic
Lions Pavilion parking lot - (Near Bill Heddles Rec. Center)
510 Palmer St., Delta, CO 81416
Noon - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Denver County
Pinnacle Charter School
1001 W. 84th Ave., Denver, CO 80260
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11
Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus
2121 Children's Museum Dr., Denver, CO 80211
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11
Community Ministry of Southwest Denver
1755 S. Zuni St., Denver, CO, 80223
10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
El Paso County
Pikes Peak Children's Museum parking lot,
Incentive offered: $2 off admission for each child or adult who gets a vaccine
2565 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
4-9 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Children's Hospital Colorado Springs
4090 Briargate Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80920
5-9 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer for children age 5-11
Hillside Community Center
925 S. Institute St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+
Larimer County
Harris Elementary School
501 E. Elizabeth St., Fort Collins, CO 80524
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Las Animas County
Aguilar Elementary
420 Balsam Ave., Aguilar, CO 81020
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Mesa County
Native American Market Days at CMU
The Plaza on the west side of University Center Building
1100 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501
Noon - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Pueblo County
Pueblo West Library
298 S. Jose Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West, CO 81007
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Morton Elementary
1900 W. 31st St., Pueblo, CO 81008
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Rio Grande County
Tierra de Nueva Apartment Complex
980 S. Broadway St., Center, CO 81125
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Monte Vista School District
295 E. Prospect Ave., Monte Vista, CO 81144
Noon - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna
Weld County
Danfoss Power Solutions
4120 Specialty Way, Longmont, CO 80504
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Vaccine