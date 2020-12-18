Colorado receives 16,000 less Pfizer doses; Moderna stays the same

Currently, the CDC notifies the state on a weekly basis what we can expect for the upcoming week.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado now expects 16,000 fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive this Friday, said Governor Jared Polis' office.

>> The video above aired on Dec. 12 about a respiratory therapist who received Colorado's first COVID-19 vaccine.

The state planned to see 56,550 doses, but due to changes in Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the allocation is expected to be 39,780 doses, said the office.

To bring support to nursing facilities and providers, 25,740 doses out of that batch will be transferred to the CDC Pharmacy Partnership Progam, the office said.

Information from the CDC about how many doses Colorado will receive will change week to week, said the office.

OWS is working to make sure states get the same amount of doses every week, and if more doses are available, the office said that OWS would distribute them "periodically."

There is no change in the amount of Moderna doses the state will receive.