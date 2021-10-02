Pitkin County receives most vaccine yet this week

Almost 1,400 doses will help finish inoculations for 70-older residents and move to next phase including child care workers.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Pitkin County received nearly 1,400 doses of vaccine this week, the most since the vaccination campaign began last month, an official said Tuesday.

Pitkin County’s public health staff initially thought they’d receive only 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock told commissioners Tuesday during their regular weekly work session. But the state then said the county also would be getting 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which actually translates into 1,170 doses because an extra dose can be squeezed out of each of those vials, he said.

“We got a nice Monday morning surprise,” Peacock said. “This week is our biggest week yet in terms of vaccination distribution.”

The additional doses means the county will likely be able to finish the vaccination phase that includes about 30 more moderate risk health care workers and between 400 and 500 more residents 70 years old and older, he said. Public health staff also will be able to make solid progress on the next phase, which includes about 730 early child care workers and about 1,250 residents between 65 and 69 years old.

“So this is really going to make a huge impact,” Peacock told commissioners. “It made a big difference for public health staff. Spirits were pretty high.”