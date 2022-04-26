Colorado pharmacy suspended from COVID vaccination program after not meeting standards

CDPHE said people who received COVID-19 vaccinations from Red Rock Pharmacy should be revaccinated after their improper storage, handling of vaccines.

DENVER — Colorado's state health department is asking people who were vaccinated by Red Rock Pharmacy to get revaccinated for COVID-19 because the pharmacy improperly stored and handled vaccines.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended Denver-based CD Colorado Pharmacy, LLC or Red Rock Pharmacy, from its participation in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

CDPHE said they identified the following issues during an on-site visit:

Improper storage and handling of COVID-19 vaccine.

Failure to monitor and document temperatures of vaccines transported to off-site clinics.

Administration of vaccine to individuals outside of manufacturer storage and handling recommendations.

Missing and/or incomplete documentation of vaccine administration in the Colorado Immunization Information System.

The pharmacy was enrolled in the CDC's Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the vaccination program through the state. Mostly, the pharmacy administered booster doses, but they also gave primary series doses, according to a CDPHE news release.

Because the pharmacy improperly stored and handled vaccines, CDPHE said all patients who received COVID vaccines during the pharmacy's off-site clinics between Jan. 15, 2021, and April 1, 2022, should be revaccinated.

The CDC found approximately 2,100 COVID vaccine doses to be invalid because of the pharmacy's violations, and 1,833 patients who are impacted.

Vaccines that are not stored correctly may result in the vaccine being less effective, CDPHE said. However, they said, there are no negative side effects associated with getting an invalid vaccine dose.

CDPHE said they will notify all facilities and patients who are impacted.