Colorado Comeback scholarship winners announced Thursday

DENVER — The first five winners of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Scholarship Drawing were announced Thursday morning.

Each of the five winners will receive a $50,000 scholarship as part of a public health initiative to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. This particular program is geared toward youth between the ages of 12 and 17.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and Dr. Angie Paccione, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Higher Education announced the winners during a 9 a.m. briefing.

Anyone in that age group who's received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible.

"These scholarships will help 25 lucky winners get the postsecondary education of their choice,” said Polis when announcing the program. “We need each and every Coloradan to be part of this once-in-a-generation effort to power the Colorado Comeback and the first step is getting vaccinated.”

Drawings for the Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays and winners will be announced later in the week The first winners are being announced on June 10.

The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.

An incentive program for those 18 and older who have received at least one dose offers several chances to win a $1 million cash prize.