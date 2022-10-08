Will an easing of vaccine requirements help Vail Resorts’ employee shortage?

Citing public health and OSHA regulations, company stopped requiring COVID-19 shots for employees on July 19

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VAIL, Colo — On July 19, Vail Resorts changed its policy to no longer require COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment.

This was due to a number of factors, said spokesman John Plack with Vail Resorts.

“The overall conditions surrounding COVID-19 have improved, public health officials have relaxed many of the public health requirements, and OSHA has withdrawn the vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard,” Plack said.

But the company is still strongly encouraging all of its employees to get vaccinated, Plack added.

“We believe that the COVID-19 vaccine is the way to end this pandemic,” Plack said.

> Watch video above: Omicron boosters soon to arrive in Colorado, expert says

The company will continue to require daily health screenings for all employees working onsite, as well as comprehensive safety protocols around exposure, isolation and cleaning and disinfecting, Plack said.

“Our goal throughout the pandemic has always been to keep our guests and employees healthy and safe,” Plack said.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.