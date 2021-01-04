Walk-in vaccination site, self-scheduling via text opens for veterans

The number of vaccines is set each morning and if supplies run out, veterans will be offered an appointment.

DENVER — Veterans now have access to a morning walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Aurora, as well as the ability to schedule their own appointments by text message.

The Veterans Health administration, Eastern Colorado Health Care System (VA ECHCS) announced on Wednesday the clinic will be open Monday - Saturday between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon at 14280 E. Jewell Avenue in Aurora.

“It was super organized,” said Air Force veteran Tracy Latourrette. “They’re making sure no vaccinations get wasted and they’re getting them into people’s arms as quickly as possible. I think opening it up like this for a walk-in clinic is absolutely a game-changer.”

The number of vaccines administered per day will be determined each morning, if supplies run out veterans who couldn't get one will be offered an appointment, said VA ECHCS.

Veterans enrolled in the ECHCS are able to schedule an appointment by text message. After sending the word “vaccine” to 53079, the VEText system will start a scheduling process after verifying the phone number.

Veterans can also schedule during their next VA visit or by phone at 888-336-8262. The VA ECHCS call center is open 24/7 and shorter hold times may be experienced by calling after 6 p.m. and before 8 a.m.

VA ECHCS covers more than 44,000 square miles in eastern Colorado and surrounding states and provides care to approximately 130,000 veterans. All are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age or health conditions.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are offered at clinics in Alamosa, Aurora, Burlington, Colorado Springs, Golden, La Junta and Pueblo.