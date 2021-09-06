Volunteers needed for vaccine event Sunday at Mile High Flea Market

CLLARO is looking for volunteers for Adelante Community Development Center's vaccine clinic aimed at vaccinating Hispanics and Latinos.

DENVER — Hispanic and Latino-based organizations have played a crucial role in helping vaccinate their community members against COVID-19, but they could use some helping continuing to bridge gaps in vaccine distribution.

Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows Hispanics and Latinos make up more than 26% of COVID-19 cases in Colorado and 20% of deaths due to COVID-19, even though they only make up nearly 22% of the state's population.

Their vaccination rate remains under 10%, months into vaccine rollouts.

Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy, and Research Organization (CLLARO) has been working to close the gap for the Hispanic and Latino community by sharing information about the vaccine and helping people find appointments.

"It wasn’t so much hesitancy about vaccines, but it was just that lack of access," said Emily Cervantes, who leads vaccination efforts for CLLARO. "As soon as people started finding out that we could do that for them and not put them on a waitlist, but get them in, we started getting those calls and people were pretty excited."

CLLARO is looking for volunteers for Adelante Community Development Center's vaccine clinic Sunday, June 13 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Cervantes said they need 30 volunteers at all times, but spilt shifts are available.

"We need all the help that we can get to make sure that we keep our community safe and healthy," she said.

> You can sign up to volunteer here.

"That really does point to the fact that we really need to get out there and get those vaccines," said Cervantes.

If you aren't able to volunteer this Sunday, Cervantes said there vaccine clinics are ongoing, and organizations are always looking for volunteers for other days.