Walmart, Sam’s Club now offer walk-up COVID vaccines in Colorado

DENVER — Walmart and Sam’s Club have announced a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone in Colorado.

Walmart and Sam’s Club said Tuesday immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, including the 106 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Colorado.

COVID-19 vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments at Walmart and Sam's Club. Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week, while Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday. The pharmacies are administering the approved Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The companies said they are also rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart Health & Wellness Executive Vice President. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Both Walmart and Sam’s Club have also enhanced their COVID-19 emergency leave policy to include three days of paid leave for any vaccine side effects for associates.

Target has announced that as of this week, all CVS at Target locations are offering vaccination to eligible guests and team members.

Additionally, Target is offering a $5 coupon to all guests and team members who receive their vaccination at a CVS at Target location, for in-store purchases of $5 or more. Guests can register for appointments by visiting CVS.com.

As of Tuesday, May 4, 2,638,346 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado, and 1,960,179 of them have been fully vaccinated.

There are 639 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado as of May 5, and the seven-day positivity rate decreased to 5.66%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

