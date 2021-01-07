1 in 42 people infectious with COVID-19 in western part of Colorado, health experts project

Gaining community trust around vaccines is the toughest issue, experts said.

COLORADO, USA — More than 2% of Coloradans in western parts of the state are infected with COVID-19, state health modelers projected this week, as dragging vaccinations leave people susceptible to coronavirus variants.

>> Video above: State issues amended COVID-19 public health order

Some regions of Colorado have now begun experiencing different sorts of outbreaks, experts have said, as disparities between counties' vaccination rates continue to grow. In Mesa County, the delta variant of the virus has become dominant and has led to hospitals maxing out their capacity. In Denver, cases have plummeted to their lowest levels in more than a year, thanks in large part to the inoculation of 70% of the city's adults .

Mesa County's vaccination rate as of Friday afternoon was 45.2%. In Denver, an estimated one in 256 residents have the virus.

Now, modelers with the Colorado School of Public Health project that 1 in 42 residents in Mesa and other counties in the west and northwest of the state have coronavirus. The other counties included in Mesa's region are Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.