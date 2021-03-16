Winter storm forces thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointment cancellations

Most healthcare providers said impacted appointments over the weekend have been rescheduled.

COLORADO, USA — At least 12,000 vaccine appointments had to be rescheduled due to the winter storm over the weekend.

Most healthcare providers and clinics told 9NEWS those appointments have been rescheduled. If you had an appointment over the weekend, but have not been given a later date, you're encouraged to contact your provider directly.

Beginning Friday, Coloradans under Phase 1B.4 become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In an email to 9NEWS, a spokesperson for the state health department wrote:

"Appointments are handled by individual providers. Coloradans becoming eligible in Phase 1B.4 may be able to schedule appointments with providers ahead of Friday; however, registration and availability will vary by location and provider."

9NEWS reached out to the following for vaccine appointment and rescheduling information:

Kaiser Permanente

Rescheduled 1,000 appointments due to the winter storm.

Those who do not yet qualify for a vaccine can sign up to be put on a waitlist and be contacted when appointments become available for their phase in the vaccine distribution list.

UCHealth

Rescheduled more than 2,500 appointments due to the winter storm.

Currently scheduling appointments for patients up Phase 1B.3

SCL Health

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for SCL Health told 9NEWS:

"All SCL Health COVID-19 vaccination patients who were impacted by the snowstorm have been rescheduled to new appointments this week. There were a total of about 450 patients rescheduled as a result of the weekend vaccine clinic closures. Bottom line, we feel very good that all of the vaccination patients have been taken care of via phone call or email.

Regarding Phase 1.B4, patients who are eligible in this category can register and schedule an appointment via our website (sclhealth.org/covidvaccine) starting Friday morning. It's difficult to say when a person's first appointment will become available since it is based on vaccine supply and demand. We are confident, however, that there will be appointment opportunities starting this weekend for people who are becoming eligible."

Centura Health

People who were scheduled to be vaccinated over the weekend were rescheduled ahead of the storm. A spokesperson for Centura Health said those individuals were rescheduled for last Wednesday and Thursday.

Individuals in Phase 1B.4 can begin to sign up to be contacted when an appointment becomes available.

As part of Gov. Jared Polis' 'Vaccines for All' plan, Centura Health will open community drive-up vaccination sites at the following locations beginning March 22nd:

Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs

Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Adams County

Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo

Children's Hospital Colorado

In an email to 9NEWS, a spokesperson for Children's Hospital Colorado wrote:

"Due to the winter storm that impacted the Denver-metro area this past weekend, as well as on Monday, March 15, 1800 vaccination appointments were rescheduled at Children’s Hospital Colorado on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

We’re aware that the Governor moved up the date for phase 1B4 to March 19th and we are proactively reaching out to all patients who are 16+ and meet the State’s eligibility criteria. "

CVS

In an email to 9NEWS, a spokesperson for CVS wrote:

"Because of the weather, we knew most would not be able to keep first appointments if made for over the past several days, so we delayed the scheduling of new first appointments.

In other words, we have not made new appointments available on our digital scheduler until the weather cleared out, and clan up was underway.

We are communicating via text message to all those with second dose appointments that we are rescheduling their appointments for the same time at a future date.

We anticipate new 1st dose appointments opening next week, with exact date to be confirmed.

And for impacted dates between March 12-14, we are rescheduling to new dates between March 19-21.

Sunrise Community Health

Sunrise Community Health partnered with non-profits across Weld County to host a Latino Vaccine Equity clinic Sunday, March 14 at the Monfort Family Clinic in Evans.

The event was postponed to Sunday, March 21 due to the winter storm. Now, they have more time to reach their goal to vaccinate 1,000 Latinos.

As of Tuesday, 526 of the 1,000 slots have been filled.