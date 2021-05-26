Q&A: Answering your questions about Colorado's vaccine sweepstakes

We're answering your questions about Colorado's new sweepstakes that will offer $1 million to five people who got the COVID vaccine.

DENVER — Who wants to be a millionaire?

The state will turn five Coloradans into millionaires with its newly announced sweepstakes. To win, you have to be 18 or older and have received the COVID-19 vaccine. People had plenty of questions about how they know they are eligible. We took those questions to the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and got back these answers.

How do I confirm I’m on the list? Is there somewhere I can go to check that I am in the CIIS?

Providers must enter all administered doses into the Colorado Immunization Information System. Individuals can check their vaccination records through the online Colorado Immunization Information System Public Portal. It can take a few days for providers to enter the information.

When searching the portal, all fields must match exactly what the provider entered. So if someone goes by John Smith but their medical provider has their name as Jonathan Smith, that is what they should use to search.

What if I’m a Colorado resident who got my vaccine out of state?

Coloradans who were vaccinated out-of-state likely do not have their COVID-19 vaccine(s) on their record in CIIS. CIIS does not automatically receive vaccination data for Colorado residents from non-Colorado providers. They can contact the CIIS Help Desk, and if they provide proof of vaccination, CIIS staff can add them.

Vaccine providers enter the home address individuals provide at the time of vaccination.

Does it include those who got their shots at the VA or through the military on a base, like Buckley? What if someone was sent to the VA in Wyoming?

The Department of Veterans Affairs does not enter vaccination information into CIIS. That said, we are working with the Department of Veterans Affairs to find a solution to entering those who were vaccinated by DMVA into CIIS.

What if I was part of a vaccine trial and received the shot and not a placebo?

Providers are required to enter all administered vaccines into CIIS. We encourage you to follow up with the entity performing the initial vaccine trial to make sure they have reported those doses to CIIS.

Why is it not a HIPAA violation for the state to have access to my vaccination record?

Per Colorado Revised Statutes 25-4-2403 and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Agreement, all vaccine providers must report all administered vaccines into the Colorado Immunization Information System, a lifelong immunization record tracking system created by the Colorado Immunization Registry Act of 2007. CDPHE is statutorily required to administer CIIS and maintain the confidentiality of the system and the information contained in it.

CDPHE has signed agreements with all participating sites that are authorized to provide information to or access information from CIIS. In addition to CIIS staff, all people and entities that access immunization records are required to maintain the confidentiality of those records.

Individuals can choose to have their or their child’s immunization information excluded from CIIS at any time. Please contact your health care provider for more information on how to opt-out of the system. For more information about how CDPHE protects privacy, please see the CIIS HIPAA and Privacy Fact Sheet.

On the morning of the drawing, CDPHE will report to the Colorado Lottery the total number of Colorado residents 18 or older who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination administered in Colorado that was received and accepted as valid in CIIS. This report will only report the number of eligible individuals and will NOT report any personal information of those individuals. The Colorado Lottery will then use a random number generator to draw a winning number from within the range provided by CDPHE. CDPHE will then make initial contact with presumptive winners and request a written release before any of their personal information will be disclosed. Their personal health information will not ever be disclosed.