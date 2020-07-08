Vail approves $1 million for commercial rent relief

Program is intended to help small businesses get through until the coming ski season.

VAIL, Colo. — The Vail Town Council on Tuesday approved another measure intended to help prop up the local economy: rent relief for small businesses.

The council unanimously approved a resolution allocating $1 million for commercial rent relief. The program is effective from now until the end of November to help get businesses through until the start of the ski season.

>Video Above: Vail Farmers' Market goes online

Vail Economic Development Director Mia Vlaar told councilmembers that the Vail plan uses a model that is similar to relief packages in Aspen and Breckenridge.

Vlaar told councilmembers that the plan is aimed specifically at small businesses. The program limits the number of employees a participating business can have. It also requires a business to show financial statements, and must show a year-over-year decline from 2019.