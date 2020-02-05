Vail plasma donor helped save Denver doctor’s life

Convalescent plasma helped a physician stricken with COVID-19 bounce back.

VAIL, Colo. — A blood plasma donor from Eagle County might have helped save a Denver doctor’s life.

Dr. Christopher Ciarallo works with Denver Health on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight, treating patients on every shift, and the shifts these days are long. He has seen enough COVID-19 symptoms to know when he has them, and he had them: cough, sore throat, fever …

His test at Denver Health confirmed what he already knew. He had it.

He sent himself home to self-quarantine for seven days but just got sicker. His wife, who’s also a doctor, took him to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.