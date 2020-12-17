Vail relief efforts will include warming areas in villages, domes

The town in January will unveil a direct-assistance program for businesses

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A town of Vail ordinance limiting household gatherings expired Tuesday. It won’t be renewed. The town is also looking to provide a different kind of small business assistance.

Councilmembers said it was time to let the household gathering ordinance lapse.

“It did its job as intended,” Vail Mayor Dave Chapin said during a Tuesday Zoom meeting, acknowledging that there seemed to be “a lot of confusion” about the intent of the ordinance.

Councilmember Brian Stockmar said the ordinance, which limited private gatherings to no more than no more than 10 people from two households, sent a message.

“The message got out,” Stockmar said, noting that national and state COVID-19 trends now are different from those seen in Eagle County.