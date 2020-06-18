Mountain resorts to begin summer operations

Keystone and Crested Butte will open later this month, another three resorts will be open in early July.

KEYSTONE, Colo. — Vail resorts announced Thursday that five Colorado resorts will open in the coming weeks with limited operations.

Keystone and Crested Butte are set to open on June 26, Vail and Beaver Creek on July 1, and Breckenridge will follow on July 4. They will all open with a focus on mountain access and scenic lift rides.

Certain guidelines will be put in place across all of Vail Resorts and properties in North America, which include physical distancing protocols, face covering requirements, enhanced cleaning measures, employee health screenings and safety training, cashless transactions, and revisions to regularly offered programs and services.

Resorts will be open daily unless otherwise noted. Below is a list of what's currently open at each location, additional activities may open as summer progresses if restrictions ease.

>The video above is about Breckenridge removing cars from Main Street to support businesses.

Crested Butte (June 26): Scenic chairlift rides; hiking; Butte 66 to offer grab ‘n go food and drink.

Keystone (June 26): Open Fridays to Sundays for River Run Gondola scenic rides; hiking; Summit House to offer grab ‘n go food and drink. Golf opened June 5 for daily operations at the River Course.

Beaver Creek (July 1): Scenic chairlift and gondola rides on Centennial Express; hiking; bike haul; Spruce Saddle to offer grab ‘n go food and drink.

Vail (July 1): Gondola One scenic rides; hiking; grab ‘n go food at Mid-Vail. Gondola 19 scheduled to open mid-July with hiking, Epic Discovery interpretive trails, mountain coaster and grab ‘n go food and drink at Eagle’s Nest.

Breckenridge (July 4): BreckConnect Gondola; scenic chairlift rides; hiking; alpine slide and alpine coaster; Ski Hill Grill to offer grab ‘n go food and drink.

Physical Distancing

In the base areas and other locations where it is more difficult to maintain physical distancing, the resort will have signage and decals to ensure guests remain six feet apart.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings in certain areas. They include in lines, when loading and unloading chairlifts, when loading and riding in gondolas or bubble chairs, on activities such as an alpine slide or mountain coaster, and in indoor resort facilities. Guests are strongly encouraged to bring their own face coverings, but resorts will have them available upon request, subject to availability. Employees will be required to wear face coverings at all times and will undergo daily health screenings.

Plexiglass barriers have been installed in areas where physical distancing measures are not possible, including at points of purchase.

The capacity of lifts and gondolas will be reduced to allow for physical distancing. Guests will only be allowed on lifts and gondolas with travelers in their party. Employees may limit the number of guests in any area of the resort to ensure proper physical distancing (e.g. indoor spaces, parking lots, common spaces, etc.).

All guests are expected to comply with physical distancing guidelines outlined by public health as well as resort signage or as directed by resort employees. uests who are unwilling to comply with this safety requirement will not be permitted to participate in the experience.

Enhanced Cleaning & Sanitization:

High-touch surfaces will be frequently cleaned and disinfected with EPA-approved products that kill the COVID-19 virus. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting will take place daily in gondola cabins, frequently throughout the day in public restrooms and after each use on the alpine slide and mountain coaster carts.

Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the resort. All transactions will be cashless for lift and gondola rides, mountain activities, on-mountain dining as well as at lodging, retail and rental locations.

Dining Facilities

To ensure physical distancing, dining facilities will run at reduced capacity with updated floor plans in common areas. Outdoor seating will be available.On-mountain dining will only offer grab ‘n go food and all transactions will be cashless.Opening dates and activities at Vail Resorts’ other North American resorts can be found here.