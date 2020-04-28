x
coronavirus

Vail to open mobile plasma lab in effort to help critically ill COVID-19 patients

Mayor Dave Chapin, who has recovered from the virus, is on board to donate.

VAIL, Colo — Amanda Zinn comes from a family of helpers. That’s why she’s donating her blood plasma.

Zinn, who manages the town of Vail’s welcome centers, was the first town employee diagnosed with COVID-19. She said she’s recovered and is feeling well.

Blood plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is being used in some critically ill patients. There are no set treatments for COVID-19, and there’s no vaccine yet. But antibodies from those who have recovered have helped some critically ill patients get better.

Zinn has always been a blood donor. She has Type O blood, which can be used in anyone who needs blood. Her father is also Type O, and has given more than 10 gallons over the years, one pint at a time.

