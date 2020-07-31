Vesta closes after more than 20 years in Denver

Steuben’s and Ace remain open for dine-in and take-out service, according to the owners.

DENVER — Vesta, which has been part of the Denver restaurant scene since 1997, has closed, according to a lengthy Facebook post.

"Vesta Dipping Grill has been the realization of a childhood dream," said the post from owner Josh Wolkon. "It’s with a heavy heart that I have decided to close the book on Vesta."

It was located at 1822 Blake St. in Denver.

Over the years, Wolkon added three restaurants, two food trucks, and a VW bar bus, but he said in the Facebook post that "the current environment is forcing a more focused approach."

"The vibe that was born at Vesta has been passed on to Steuben’s and Ace," the post says.

Both of those restaurants remain open in Uptown for dine-in and take out.

"Our patios are perfect for safe social distanced eating, drinking and pretending for an hour or so that things are normal again," Wolkon said.

The owners encouraged everyone to visit their favorite restaurants: "They need you desperately, right now, in order to survive."

There will be one final Vesta fundraiser, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 9. It will benefit the family of Chef Brandon Foster, who died on July 5 while hiking with his family.

You can visit vestadenver.com for more information on the fundraising event.