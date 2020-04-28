Von Miller to be retested for coronavirus Tuesday

It's been 14 days since Broncos star tested positive for COVID-19. He's been participating in team's virtual team meetings.

DENVER — Broncos star outside linebacker Von Miller is scheduled to get retested for COVID-19 Tuesday as it’s been 14 days since he learned he was positive for the novel virus and 17 days since he first developed a cough.

Miller responded to a 9NEWS inquiry saying he was feeling “better every day.” He stated the retest results should be known Wednesday or Thursday and “everything should be back to normal Friday.”

As a precaution, Miller has scheduled for a Hazmat crew specialized in handling potentially hazardous materials or dangerous goods to clean his house on Thursday.

Miller has participated in the team’s virtual defensive meetings Monday and will continue to do so for the next three weeks.

His nine-season accomplishments with the Broncos include 106.0 sacks (plus 6.5 more in 7 playoff games), 8 Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, a Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Super Bowl 50 MVP awards.