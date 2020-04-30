WATCH LIVE: CDLE provides weekly update on unemployment in Colorado

DENVER — More than 38,000 people made initial claims for regular unemployment during the week ending April 25. That is about 30,000 less than the week prior, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).
There were a total of 38,384 initial regular unemployment claims filed last week. During the week prior, 67,334 claims were made.
In addition, there were 40,906 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial unemployment claims (gig worker, self-employed) filed April 20 - 25.
>>> Click the video player above for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment's weekly call with reporters about unemployment in Colorado.
Over the past five weeks a total of 317,583 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed. When federal PUA benefits are included the grand total is 358,489
CDLE also began paying Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) over the last week. PUC provides an additional $600/week of unemployment to every eligible claimant (regular UI and PUA).
PUC is added to the claimants' benefit amount and paid with their regular benefits after their weekly certification. Claimants do not need to take action to receive their additional benefit amount.
CDLE also provided the following program updates:
- Paid more than 75% of all unemployment claims filed since March 15.
- Added an additional call center to respond to PUA claim questions
- Added an online callback form for help with initial claim filing
The numbers below detail the benefits paid within each industry.
- Accommodation and Food Services: 8,174
- Retail Trade: 7,220
- Healthcare and Social Service: 5,527
- Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 2,670
- Other Services: 2,367
Benefits paid: Regular Unemployment Insurance
Week ending April 25: $86.1 Million
Week ending April 18: $74.1 Million
Week ending April 11: $62.0 Million
Week ending April 4: $29.8 Million
Average 2020 weekly benefits paid for weeks prior: $8.7 Million
Benefits paid for week ending April 25
PUA (gig workers/self-employed): $28.7 Million
PUC: ($600/wk - paid on all regular UI and PUA) $247.4 Million
Recession comparison of regular UI benefits paid:
During the height of the Great Recession (2009-10), $19 million in regular UI benefits were paid out on an average weekly basis. $102.8 million in benefits were paid out in May 2009, the highest monthly total on record.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus