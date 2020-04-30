WATCH LIVE: CDLE provides weekly update on unemployment in Colorado

Previously those workers were not eligible for benefits. Now they are through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

DENVER — More than 38,000 people made initial claims for regular unemployment during the week ending April 25. That is about 30,000 less than the week prior, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).

There were a total of 38,384 initial regular unemployment claims filed last week. During the week prior, 67,334 claims were made.

In addition, there were 40,906 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial unemployment claims (gig worker, self-employed) filed April 20 - 25.

Over the past five weeks a total of 317,583 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed. When federal PUA benefits are included the grand total is 358,489

CDLE also began paying Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) over the last week. PUC provides an additional $600/week of unemployment to every eligible claimant (regular UI and PUA).

PUC is added to the claimants' benefit amount and paid with their regular benefits after their weekly certification. Claimants do not need to take action to receive their additional benefit amount.

CDLE also provided the following program updates:

Paid more than 75% of all unemployment claims filed since March 15.

Added an additional call center to respond to PUA claim questions

Added an online callback form for help with initial claim filing

The numbers below detail the benefits paid within each industry.

Accommodation and Food Services: 8,174

Retail Trade: 7,220

Healthcare and Social Service: 5,527

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 2,670

Other Services: 2,367

Benefits paid: Regular Unemployment Insurance

Week ending April 25: $86.1 Million

Week ending April 18: $74.1 Million

Week ending April 11: $62.0 Million

Week ending April 4: $29.8 Million

Average 2020 weekly benefits paid for weeks prior: $8.7 Million

Benefits paid for week ending April 25

PUA (gig workers/self-employed): $28.7 Million

PUC: ($600/wk - paid on all regular UI and PUA) $247.4 Million

Recession comparison of regular UI benefits paid: