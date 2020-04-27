WATCH LIVE: Polis provides update on Colorado's 'safer-at-home' order

9NEWS is streaming the news conference in the video below, on our app and on 9NEWS starting at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) provided an update Monday afternoon to outline the guidelines for life during the "safer-at-home" period in Colorado.

The "safer-at-home" period is a more sustainable way of living for Coloradans while slowing the spread of the virus and allowing more Coloradans to return to work," the governor's office said on Sunday.

The order went into effect on Monday, April 27 and is tentatively set to expire 30 days from then.

Coloradans should continue staying home as much as possible. The order also directs vulnerable populations, including seniors, to continue staying home, only leaving when absolutely necessary.

Polis on Monday said the state's safer-at-home order is now in place because of the actions taken by Coloradans to slow the spread of novel coronavirus as well as the state's ability to obtain PPE for health care workers, additional hospital beds and other equipment.

New data shows a significant drop in new cases, Polis said, and hospitalization, while lagging, is a more concrete indicator of where we are; Colorado has fewer hospitalizations than it did a week ago.

However, Polis said, if Coloradans let up and don't maintain preventive measures now in place, it's likely additional restrictions will have to come back.

Polis said under the statewide stay-at-home order, which expired April 26, the state reached about 75% to 80% social distancing.

Safer-at-home order

Polis said many retail stores will open on Friday, May 1 with spacing that adheres to the 6-foot rule, one-way aisles, decals on the floor and employees wearing face masks.

Under the safer-at-home model, the public is:

Encouraged to stay at home unless necessary.

Strongly advised to wear face coverings when out.

No gatherings over 10 people.

Sick people may not go to work.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

Changes happening during the safer-at-home period will be phased in, with different changes going into effect April 27, May 1, and May 4.

Monday, April 27

Retail businesses can open for curbside delivery. Real estate home showings can resume. Voluntary or elective medical, dental, and veterinary surgeries and procedures may resume if facilities are following required safety protocols.

Friday, May 1

Retail businesses can phase-in a public opening if they are implementing best practices.

Personal services can open if they are implementing best practices.

Monday, May 4

Offices can reopen at 50% reduced in-person staffing capacity, if best practices are being implemented to protect the health and safety of employees. Businesses are encouraged to allow employees to continue telecommuting at higher levels if possible. Child care facilities can also expand or reopen if they are following safer-at-home requirements

