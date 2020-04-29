WATCH LIVE: Polis provides update on COVID-19 testing in Colorado

The news conference is available on the video player attached to this article, on the 9NEWS app and via our YouTube Channel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) held a news conference Wednesday where he discussed the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to bolster testing capacity.

This is Polis’ first news conference since Monday, where he offered a wide-ranging look at the new guidelines for the safer-at-home phase of Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows businesses previously deemed non-essential to reopen, albeit with stricter social distancing in place.

Most Denver metro area counties have extended their stay-at-home orders until May 8. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said his goal was to be able to test 1,000 people per day for the novel coronavirus.

Polis has previously said that testing capacity would be key to Colorado fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, he changed his tune slightly, saying it would have to be combined with other efforts – including mask-wearing and contact testing – to be successful.

Polis called the safer-at-home model a more “sustainable” way of operating as a state, which has experienced record claims for unemployment since COVID-19 was first confirmed in Colorado in early March.

It does not allow bars and restaurants to reopen for in-person service, or large gatherings, which could hasten the spread of COVID-19.

“For the vast majority of us, this new phase won’t look much different than the last," Polis said in an emailed statement Monday afternoon. "This new safer at home phase is meant to establish a level of social distancing that can be sustained for a longer period of time. It will allow us to gradually relax some of these restrictions on our economy and our society while protecting our health care system and our most vulnerable residents."