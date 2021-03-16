x
Water World COVID testing site closing permanently March 25

Testing will still be available at the Adams County site every day between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. through Wednesday, March 24.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — The COVID-19 testing site at Water World will close operations on March 25, Adams County said on Tuesday.

Testing will still be available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Wednesday, March 24 at the site located at 8801 N. Pecos St. 

Visitors who get tested the final week of operations will still get their results in about two to four days by creating a Luminate account.

A mask is required when visiting the testing site.

> Video above from December: COVID-19 testing site at Water World extended through March 2021.

Nearly 250,000 people have been tested at the site in the past six months. The site initially administered about 300 tests per day, and at its busiest, 4,300 tests were administered per day.

Free COVID testing is also available at the following Adams County locations:

“We are so grateful for the partnership with the Governor’s Office, Federal Heights, and MAKO,” said Eva J. Henry, Adams County commissioner and board chair. “This group quickly came together during a crisis and provided a critical service to our community, at no cost, and regardless of insurance status.”

