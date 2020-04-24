Weld County reveals 'Safer-at-Work' plan with guidelines for all businesses to reopen, commissioner says

Mike Freeman told 1310 KFKA Radio that the guidelines are for businesses "across the board."

DENVER — As Denver said its stay-at-home order will be extended into May, Weld County on Thursday unveiled a reopening plan more expansive than the state’s gradual plan.

The Weld County Board of Commissioners and the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment dubbed their strategy the “Safer-at-Work” plan, in clear contrast to the “Safer-at-Home” plan Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced earlier this week.

Polis’ option calls for a gradual reopening of businesses throughout the state. Beginning on April 27, for example, retail businesses can offer curbside service. Elective surgeries can begin again, and salons can re-open with strict protocols. Restaurant dining rooms will remain closed.

The chair of Weld County's board of commissioners, Mike Freeman, told 1310 KFKA Radio that the county will not direct businesses to open, but it will provide guidelines for all of them to do so if they choose.

“This will be for businesses, in general, to open across the board,” he said. “I think the governor's been pretty clear all along that his orders are unenforceable.”

Freeman also said, however, that this does not mean “business as usual.” The county’s guidelines include limiting groups to 10 people, keeping six feet between individuals, and a recommendation for physical barriers.

The county will also consider publishing more industry-specific guidelines for places like restaurants, Freeman told KFKA. He said commissioners will not tell longterm care facilities how to handle visitors, but people should remember that the elderly are considered vulnerable.

“I think [Polis] made it very clear that he expected local health departments and local counties to figure this out, and they would be the ones enforcing it," Freeman said. "The main reason we're doing this is I think we just believe it's completely unfair to pick winners and losers."

He added standards may vary by municipality within the county, where 1,263 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 70 people have died because of the disease. Weld County is home to the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, the site of a coronavirus outbreak. The plant is set to reopen Friday after a closure.