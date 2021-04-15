No COVID-19 restrictions for Weld, Elbert counties when state dial expires

COVID-19 restrictions will no longer be mandated by the state beginning Friday.

COLORADO, USA — Neither Weld nor Elbert County will have their own COVID-19 restrictions when the state's dial expires, according to statements from their respective governments released Thursday.

According to a statement from the Weld County Commissioners, the county will be focused on "promoting the importance of personal responsibility when it comes to individuals and businesses making the decisions that best address their health-related concerns."

"As has been the case throughout the pandemic," the statement read, "Weld County government will not issue COVID-19 restrictions and regulations that hinder an individual’s ability to manage the day-to-day decisions for themselves and their family, or a business’s right to run their establishment in a manner that works best for them and the consumers they serve."

The statement said the county's health department will continue to provide information about the virus on its website.

The Elbert County Commissioners and Elbert County Public Health have also decided not to impose any capacity restrictions on local businesses, according to a release.

Elbert County Public Health said instead, it will continue to track and report local COVID-19 data on case numbers, positive test rates and hospitalizations on social media and on the county's website so residents can be aware of trends and take any precautions they feel are appropriate.

Elbert County said it still urges businesses to allow customers to maintain six feet of social distancing and provide contactless payment.

Many county health departments throughout the state are issuing their own guidance as the state executive order mandating that counties adhere to the limits set out by Dial 3.0 expires on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Douglas County Commissioners voted 3-0 to opt out of a Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) plan for how to move forward, opting instead to lift all COVID-19 restrictions.

At a news conference Tuesday with Gov. Jared Polis, TCHD executive director John Douglas said health departments in the Denver metro area had joined together into the Metro Denver Partnership for Health to develop a regional plan.

The counties involved are Boulder, Broomfield, Jefferson, Denver and the other two counties covered by TCHD: Adams and Arapahoe.

Together, the counties agreed to a general timeline to guide the region through a recovery phase and full reopening by summer with a new COVID-19 dial level called Level Clear.