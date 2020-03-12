Former Westminster fire marshal dies from COVID-19

Gary Pedigo Sr. served the people in Westminister for 36 years.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Former Westminster fire marshal Gary Pedigo Sr. died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19, Westminster Fire Department (WFD) said on their Facebook page.

Pedigo served for 36 years as a firefighter, shift officer, training chief, battalion chief and fire marshal, said the post. In his retirement, he returned to the department as their equipment services technician until his death.

"Gary’s passing is a huge loss to both the fire and police departments, as well as the citizens of Westminster," the post says. "Our deepest condolences go out to Gary’s family and friends."

Left behind are his wife Jacquie, four children, 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

"Today we lost a friend, a colleague and a cherished member of our community," the post says. "In his 44 years of service to the Westminster community, he touched the lives of so many people and accomplished great things."

WFD notes several procedures Pedigo was instrumental in incorporating into the department:

"Gary was instrumental in the original development of the Fire Department Standard Operating Procedures in 1989 and a committee member assisting with the development of the Fire Department's Mission Statement 'P.R.I.D.E.' in addition, Gary developed the Customer Service class for Fire Department employees. As Fire Marshal, he facilitated the adoption of the 2009 International Fire Code."

Adding to that, Pedigo is also the original member of what is now Jefferson County/Adams County Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team.