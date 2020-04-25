What do you do if you feel unsafe going back to work?

Some people are nervous about going back to work and are worried they could be exposed to the virus. Colorado's governor had a response.

DENVER — Between the evolving stay-at-home orders at a county level coupled with the statewide safer at home order going into effect in a few days, there has been a lot of confusion about what happens next.

Some people are nervous about going back to work and have said they are worried about being exposed to the virus. Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) outlined how this is supposed to work during a news conference on Friday.

He said people in the state's vulnerable populations -- that includes people who are 65 and older or have preexisting conditions like moderate to serve asthma and hypertension -- should stay at home whenever possible and only leave for essential activities.

So come May 4, in some counties, offices can bring up to 50 percent of their workforce to return, Polis said it's about prioritizing who those people are based on their health conditions.

"The 50 percent who are telecommuting," said the governor, "or not going in that should be prioritized for those who have preexisting conditions or older Coloradans still in the work force."

The governor also addressed balance.

"'Thinking what risks you want to take on yourself, you have to balance that with 'can I afford to not make a living for six months?' Some people can," Polis said. "Maybe you're 68, get some social security, are on a small pension, but you work because you want the additional money ... maybe you can forgo it for six months.

"If you can that's a very, very, very good decision, a good decision to keep yourself safe. But there are others who have to put food on the table for their family, make their rent and need to work. And we wanted more opportunities to do that in a safe as way as possible."

What are businesses doing to prepare?

Tami Door with the Downtown Denver Partnership said industries and businesses are working on tailored plans for best practices on how to safely open, both honoring what health experts and government officials are asking and what is best for their employees.

"When the time is right, when our health care experts and our governments, our individual companies have looked at factors facing their businesses and they have done everything they can to set up both a safe environment and an environment perceived to be safe and felt to be safe then it is time to open the doors and it is time to get back to work," she said, "That is going to be harder for some than others because we all deal with this differently."

Door said one thing that is certain is that there are a lot of unanswered questions.

"There is one thing that is certain in all of this, 100% certain no one has all the answers and it will continue to change," Door said.

What happens if someone is bringing in more money on unemployment?

The Colorado State Department of Labor and Employment said they've heard from employers some employees aren't coming back to work since they are bringing in more money through unemployment plus the extra $600 through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

In an e-mail the department said:

"When work is offered to and turned down by an individual on unemployment, our staff are required by Colorado law to review each individual situation to determine the suitability of the job offer and if the individual can continue to collect unemployment. A claimant is required to report any refusal of work offered. Employers also have the ability and responsibility to report job refusals."

As for those who may be scared to go back to work the department said:

"Based on the specific facts regarding refusing a job, an individual may be determined still eligible for benefits or may be determined ineligible for continuing benefits, which currently includes the additional payment of $600 per week. If you refuse employment offered to you, you are required to report that refusal of employment. Employers also have the ability and responsibility to report job refusals."

Then it detailed potential consequences writing:

"Individuals could be denied unemployment, which means the additional $600 is also denied, and in some cases may prevent them from collecting on any of the available programs. Various factors are considered in making a determination as to whether work is suitable, including the degree of risk to an individual's health or safety."

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said if people feel unsafe about going back to work they can contact their local public health agency or law enforcement to report their concerns.

People can also file their concerns with the Attorney General's office at covid19@coag.gov.