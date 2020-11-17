What the new purple level means on the state's COVID-19 dial

The state health department is adding the new level to the dial effective on Friday.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Tuesday that an "extreme risk" purple level will be added to the state's COVID-19 dial on Friday.

We break down what that means.

Previously, the red level was the most extreme phase on the dial.

Under the updated dial, the red level will be an intermediate phase between orange, where many counties currently are at, and purple, which will be the new stay-at-home phase.

Gov. Jared Polis said on Tuesday that 10 to 15 counties would move to the red level in the coming days. No counties are at the purple level.

Polis also said the dial is a powerful tool for mayors and county commissioners but that COVID-19 is a risk in all parts of the state, no matter where any particular county is at on the dial. All Coloradans should avoid interacting with people outside their household, he said.

New "severe risk" red level:

People are advised to stay at home as much as possible.

Gatherings of any size are not allowed.

Schools: preschool through fifth grade, in-person, hybrid or remote as appropriate; middle school, in-person, hybrid or remote suggested; high school, hybrid or remote suggested.

Higher education: remote learning is suggested, with limited in-person when necessary.

Child care is open.

Places of worship and life rites are limited to 25% capacity or 50 people at indoor functions. For outdoor functions, people must maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

Restaurants are limited to open-air dining with only groups of their own household.

Last call: 8 p.m.

Bars are closed.

10% remote office work is strongly encouraged.

Gyms: 10% capacity with a maximum of 10 people indoors per room. Outdoor groups must be less than 10. Reservations are required.

Group sports and camps: Virtual, or outdoors in groups of less than 10.

Critical and non-critical retail: 50% capacity with increased curbside pickup. Dedicated hours for seniors and those at-risk are encouraged.

Personal services: 25% capacity or 25 people.

Limited health care settings: 25% capacity or 25 people.

Indoor events and entertainment are closed.

Outdoor events and entertainment: 25% capacity or 75 people. Attend only with members of your own household and maintain 6 feet of social distancing from other groups.

Outdoor guided services: 25% capacity or less than 10 people.

New "extreme risk" purple level: