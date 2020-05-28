Should I send my child to summer camp? What to ask before making the decision

Centura Health provided several considerations to aid parents that are considering sending their children to summer camp.

COLORADO, USA — As summer camps begin to open many parents are left asking if it is safe to send their children this year. Centura Health has provided some insight on what questions to ask before making the decision.

>Video: A closer look at inflammatory syndrome in children related to COVID-19.

“We continue to learn and adjust over time, so as families make a decision, they should consider what we know about COVID-19 to this point,” explains Dr. Stephen Cobb Incident Command Center for Centura Health. “Adults make up most of the known cases and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults.”

“Acknowledging some risk, families may not have the option to have a child stay home and should not feel guilty if camp is the best choice for them,” Dr. Cobb said. “Instead, parents should focus on what they can control to keep their family healthy during this time.”

Here are things to consider before choosing to send your child to summer camp.

Questions to ask the childcare provider before sending a child to summer camp

How will proper hand hygiene be encouraged?

How will children and caregivers be screened each day?

What will be the ratio of caregiver/counselors to children?

What types of social distancing measures will be observed?

Will it be necessary for staff or older children to wear facemasks?

How will parent drop-off and pick-up be handled?

How will toys and surfaces be disinfected?

What is their plan if someone becomes sick?

Doing your part to keep the campers safe:

If a child is not feeling well, keep them home.

Talk to children about COVID-19 for the age and developmental level of the child. The CDC has provided advice for parents when talking about COVID-19.

Practice handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Practice coughing and sneezing into the elbow.

Be prepared if the summer camp closes suddenly:

“Be prepared with a backup plan if your summer camp needs to close again,” stated Dr. Cobb. “We have to be fluid, but not fearful. During a pandemic, plans sometimes change.”

Who should not wear cloth face coverings?:

Cloth face masks should not be worn by children under age 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance, according to the CDC.

How COVID-19 is spread:

According to the CDC, the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread is more likely when people are within 6 feet of each other.

Common symptoms of COVID-19: