WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — People who fail to wear some sort of face covering inside of essential businesses like grocery stores in the city of Wheat Ridge could be charged with a misdemeanor.

That’s according to a new order approved by the city manager Wednesday afternoon. This is effective from April 27 to May 30, a news release said, and applies to all critical businesses as defined under Colorado’s stay-at-home order.

Employees and customers are required to wear medical or non-medical cloth facing coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We realize this is more restrictive than any state-issued stay-at-home order or other public health order, however, the intent is to continue to control the spread of COVID-19 as we begin to reopen businesses,” said Patrick Goff, Wheat Ridge’s city manager, in a news release. ”The Governor’s Safer-At-Home plan and measures like this new order requiring face coverings be worn within Wheat Ridge businesses will help to protect our community from the further spread of the virus.”

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has repeatedly emphasized the importance of wearing face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, however, he has not gone as far as to require them for everyone.

He has mandated that employees at essential businesses who interact with the public wear some sort of face covering.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the use of face masks voluntarily. President Donald Trump has said he will not wear one.

Officials in the city of Aspen are exploring the possibility of requiring everyone within city limits to wear some sort of face mask in public.

Multiple states have passed similar orders.

