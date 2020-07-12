Front-line medical workers say a lot of families in Roaring Fork Valley are still hurting from the fallout of COVID-19.

BASALT, Colo. — Two nurses who have worked the front lines since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic say the demand for medical care and social services in the Roaring Fork Valley is unabated.

Lisa Robbiano and Lisa O’Neil of Midvalley Family Practice in Basalt said it has been helpful that COVID-19 testing sites have been expanded in recent weeks. However, based on what they have witnessed, people on the lower end of the economic scale are still struggling with the pandemic and its fallout.

“The social services aren’t being addressed,” Robbiano said.

The doctor’s office expanded its mission in response. Their new motto is, “When testing just isn’t enough,” Robbiano said.

MidValley Family Practice and Dr. Glenn Kotz created a nonprofit called Healthy All Together to raise funds to provide tests, a full medical evaluation and other services to those in greatest need. The clinic provides tests and bills those who can pay; the nonprofit arm takes care of those without insurance.