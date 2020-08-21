Windsor student tests positive for COVID-19, 48 people now in quarantine

Weld RE-4 school district said the 11 staff and 37 students won't be allowed back at school until at least Sept. 10.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A student at Windsor Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Weld RE-4 school district said 48 people had been identified as "close contacts" of the student.

Those 48, 11 staff and 37 students, are now in quarantine and have been put in off-campus learning, the district said in a statement posted to its website.

The district said the quarantined staff and students will not be allowed back on campus until at least Sept. 10.

The district's note reminded parents not to send students to school who are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The district warned parents and students that if a student does come to in-person classes knowing that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and they do not disclose this to the district, it is punishable by suspension or expulsion from school.

The district also said students could be suspended or expelled for coming to in-person classes while awaiting COVID-19 test results or being told by a medical professional not to attend in-person classes for reasons related to the virus.

Weld RE-4 did not disclose when the infected student tested positive.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

