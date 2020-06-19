Winter Park ready to open for summer operations

Winter Park will open to tourists June 27 with mountain biking and gondola rides.

WINTER PARK, Colo. — It’s been slow around Winter Park since the resort closed in March to slow the spread of COVID-19, but that’s about to change.

The resort will open summer operations on June 27, according to spokesperson Jen Miller.

“We will have the gondola open for scenic gondola rides to the top of the mountain,” she said.

While visitors will be able to take scenic gondola rides, the gondola will run at 50% capacity, with only five people at a time being allowed in each gondola cabin.

In addition to the scenic rides, there will be some activities at the base of the mountain, such as miniature golf. Some retail stores will also be open, along with takeout food orders at restaurants.

Guests are being asked to wear masks and keep six feet apart.

That type of social distancing likely won’t be hard for those who decide to get up on the hill for some mountain biking, with more than 40 miles of trails available to riders.

“We have a variety of trails, natural trails [and] freeride trails, which include jumps and features like [an] 800-foot bridge,” said Bob Holme, director of mountain operations. “We have technical trails. We have beginner trails. There’s something for everyone.”

Lift tickets, mountain bike lessons and rentals all need to be purchased online 48 hours before a visit. That allows the resort to manage the number of visitors. They said it will be a good trial run to see how ski area operations might run later in the fall.